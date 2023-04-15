WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 712 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana and central Newton Counties through 745 PM CDT... At 712 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Newton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Newton, Merryville, Bon Weir, Junction and Stringtown. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southwestern and west central Louisiana...and southeastern Texas. LAT...LON 3093 9353 3092 9355 3091 9356 3090 9355 3089 9357 3088 9357 3087 9356 3088 9354 3086 9348 3087 9345 3067 9361 3079 9383 3096 9378 TIME...MOT...LOC 0012Z 289DEG 7KT 3085 9374 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Austin, southeastern Washington and west central Waller Counties through 745 PM CDT... At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brenham, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Brenham, Hempstead, Prairie View, Pine Island and Monaville. southeastern Texas. LAT...LON 3011 9640 3022 9628 3004 9593 2985 9609 TIME...MOT...LOC 0013Z 302DEG 26KT 3012 9629 MAX WIND GUST...