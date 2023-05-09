WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 10, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

949 PM CDT Tue May 9 2023

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas,

including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal

Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Bolivar

Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal

Galveston, Coastal Harris, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend,

Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Inland

Harris, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Montgomery, Northern

Liberty, Southern Liberty, Waller and Wharton.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are expected

through Wednesday evening. In locations that experience heavy

and training showers and thunderstorms, upwards of 5 to 7

inches of rainfall will be possible. Areas that have recently

received heavy rainfall will be most susceptible to flooding.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN BREWSTER COUNTY WILL

EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

