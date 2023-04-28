WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 28, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 652 PM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR GRIMES...NORTHEASTERN BRAZOS...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...WESTERN MADISON...NORTHEASTERN WALLER AND SOUTHWESTERN WALKER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Grimes, Madison, Houston, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Walker County till 7:30 pm CDT. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARANSAS BRAZORIA CALHOUN FORT BEND GALVESTON HARRIS HOUSTON JACKSON KLEBERG MATAGORDA MONTGOMERY NUECES REFUGIO SAN JACINTO SAN PATRICIO TRINITY WALKER WHARTON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 19 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS BANDERA BLANCO BURNET COMAL DIMMIT FRIO GILLESPIE HAYS KENDALL KERR KINNEY LLANO MAVERICK MEDINA REAL TRAVIS UVALDE WILLIAMSON ZAVALA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, BANDERA, BLANCO, BOERNE, BRACKETTVILLE, BURNET, CARRIZO SPRINGS, CRYSTAL CITY, EAGLE PASS, FREDERICKSBURG, GEORGETOWN, HONDO, KERRVILLE, LEAKEY, LLANO, NEW BRAUNFELS, PEARSALL, SAN MARCOS, AND UVALDE. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES ATASCOSA BASTROP BEXAR CALDWELL DEWITT FAYETTE GONZALES GUADALUPE KARNES LAVACA LEE WILSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BASTROP, CUERO, FLORESVILLE, GIDDINGS, GONZALES, HALLETTSVILLE, KARNES CITY, LA GRANGE, LOCKHART, PLEASANTON, SAN ANTONIO, AND SEGUIN. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Caldwell, Guadalupe and Gonzales Counties through 800 PM CDT... At 654 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kingsbury, or near Luling, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Lockhart, Gonzales, Luling, McQueeney, Nixon, Martindale, Waelder, Marion, Kingsbury, Santa Clara, Smiley, New Berlin, Staples, Fentress, Cheapside and Palmeto State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central Texas. LAT...LON 2958 9721 2950 9720 2938 9724 2911 9761 2935 9786 2938 9784 2938 9800 2959 9829 2997 9754 2977 9730 2964 9713 TIME...MOT...LOC 2354Z 294DEG 31KT 2963 9774 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Guadalupe County in south central Texas... Northwestern Wilson County in south central Texas... Central Bexar County in south central Texas... * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kirby, or near San Antonio, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... San Antonio, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, San Antonio Int Airport, Stinson Municipal Airport, Randolph AFB, Leon Valley, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Olmos Park, St. Hedwig, Elmendorf, La Vernia, China Grove and New Berlin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather