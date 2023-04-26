WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1001 PM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT

FOR WEST CENTRAL TRINITY...SOUTHWESTERN HOUSTON...NORTHEASTERN

MADISON AND NORTH CENTRAL WALKER COUNTIES...

At 1000 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Austonio,

moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 950 PM CDT, quarter sized hail was

reported five miles east northeast of Madisonville.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Crockett, Austonio and Lovelady.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southeastern

Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

