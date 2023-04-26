WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 937 PM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Houston, northeastern Madison and north central Walker Counties through 1000 PM CDT... At 937 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Fort Boggy State Park, or 9 miles north of Madisonville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Madisonville and Austonio. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. LAT...LON 3093 9548 3092 9603 3107 9604 3107 9601 3109 9598 3109 9577 3114 9577 3116 9573 3118 9574 3121 9575 3123 9573 3124 9573 3128 9554 TIME...MOT...LOC 0237Z 263DEG 36KT 3108 9595 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Llano County in south central Texas... Northwestern Burnet County in south central Texas... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 938 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tow, or 9 miles north of Buchanan Dam, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Buchanan Lake Village, Lake Victor, Bluffton, Sunnylane, Tow and Shady Grove. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MILAM...EASTERN BELL AND SOUTHWESTERN FALLS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather