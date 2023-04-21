WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Watch County Notification for Watches 156/157 National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 157 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 Severe Thunderstorm Watch 156 remains valid until 5 AM CDT early this morning for the following areas In Texas this watch includes 2 counties In southeast Texas Chambers Galveston This includes the cities of Anahuac, Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, League City, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, Texas City, and Winnie. The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch 157 in effect until 7 AM CDT this morning for the following areas In Texas this watch includes 5 counties In south central Texas Jackson Brazoria Colorado Matagorda Wharton This includes the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Bay City, Clute, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Edna, El Campo, Freeport, Ganado, Lake Jackson, Palacios, Pearland, Weimar, and Wharton. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather