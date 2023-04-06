WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 6, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

414 PM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Galveston and east central Chambers Counties through 445 PM CDT...

At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

High Island, or 14 miles south of Hamshire, moving northeast at 10

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Stowell and Winnie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2958 9436 2962 9446 2982 9440 2980 9436

2959 9435

TIME...MOT...LOC 2114Z 210DEG 8KT 2966 9439

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

