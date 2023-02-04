WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

413 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Burleson, Brazos, Washington, Colorado and Austin

Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHERE...Grimes and Waller Counties.

