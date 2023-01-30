WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

706 PM CST Mon Jan 30 2023

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

West Fork San Jacinto near Humble affecting Harris and Montgomery

Counties.

Cypress Creek at Katy-Hockley Road affecting Harris and Waller

Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the West Fork San Jacinto near Humble.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 49.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 46.3 feet

Saturday evening.

Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu

West Fork San Jacinto

Humble 49.3 49.0 Mon 6 pm CST 47.9 47.2 46.7

the Cypress Creek at Katy-Hockley Road.

- At 5:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 156.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 156.8 feet just

after midnight tonight, then slowly fall.

Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu

Cypress Creek

Katy-Hockley Roa 157.3 156.6 Mon 5 pm CST 156.4 155.0 153.4

the Menard Creek near Rye.

- At 6:15 PM CST Monday the stage was 19.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.0 feet

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu

Menard Creek

Rye 20.0 19.9 Mon 6 pm CST 16.5 13.7 12.2

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 58.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the

vicinity of the gage with minor roads such as Chinquapin and

Riverside Roads beginning to flood.

- At 6:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 58.1 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 6:00 PM CST Monday was 58.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 58.8

feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early

Wednesday morning.

- Flood stage is 58.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

58.8 feet on 02/27/1985.

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST)

East Fork San Jacinto

New Caney 58.0 58.1 Mon 6 pm CST 58.4 56.7 56.1

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHERE...Peach Creek at Splendora.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding continues as a

residential yard on the upstream left bank begins to take on water

and Goodson Road begins to take on water.

- At 6:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 15.5 feet.

ending at 6:00 PM CST Monday was 16.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.2 feet Saturday

evening.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

15.5 feet on 10/31/2009.

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu

Peach Creek

Splendora 14.0 15.5 Mon 6 pm CST 13.4 10.6 8.9

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...San Bernard River near Boling.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream

from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton

County threatens low lying areas.

- At 6:15 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river will rise to 18.4 feet early Wednesday

morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday

afternoon to 17.6 feet Thursday morning.

- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

18.3 feet on 03/10/2015.

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST)

San Bernard River

Boling 18.0 18.0 Mon 6 pm CST 18.4 17.8 17.7

