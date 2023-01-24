WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 255 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTH CENTRAL LIBERTY AND EAST CENTRAL HARRIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM CST... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southeastern Texas. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 255 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Southeastern Pasadena, League City, Baytown, Galveston Causeway, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, La Porte, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Clute, Webster, southern Liberty, Hitchcock, Beach City, Kemah, eastern Clear Lake, Nassau Bay and Mont Belvieu. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Beauregard and western Vernon Parishes, Newton and eastern Jasper Counties through 330 PM CST... At 257 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Browndell to near Roganville to near Buna. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Jasper, Newton, Kirbyville, Merryville, Evadale, Toledo Bend Dam, Call, Fields, Bon Weir, Buna, Burkeville, Browndell, Trout Creek, Bivens, Mayflower, Wrights Settlement, Harrisburg, Junction, Stringtown and Farrsville. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southwestern Louisiana...and southeastern Texas. LAT...LON 3131 9342 3088 9332 3052 9355 3033 9410 3035 9408 3041 9412 3075 9395 3113 9404 3116 9391 3118 9361 3117 9358 3119 9355 3123 9354 3124 9356 3128 9353 3128 9344 TIME...MOT...LOC 2057Z 256DEG 43KT 3114 9399 3076 9390 3046 9406 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Galveston, southeastern Brazoria, central Chambers and southeastern Harris At 300 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Anahuac to near Bayou Vista to near Surfside Beach. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. Southeastern League City, southeastern Baytown, Galveston Causeway, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, Freeport, Hitchcock, Beach City, Kemah, Surfside Beach, Galveston Pier 21, Anahuac, Bayou Vista, Oyster Creek, Jamaica Beach, Tiki Island and Cove. LAT...LON 2918 9468 2883 9517 2895 9542 2983 9483 2969 9436 2967 9435 TIME...MOT...LOC 2100Z 294DEG 37KT 2972 9473 2933 9498 2892 9529 MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather