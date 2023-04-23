TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

159 PM MDT Sun Apr 23 2023

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

FOR THE LOWLANDS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEW MEXICO, AND

FAR WEST TEXAS...

.The return of westerly winds on Monday will slowly scour the

moisture from the last cold front. Warm and drier air moves back

to southern New Mexico and far west Texas bringing elevated to

critical fire weather conditions on Tuesday. Wind speeds will go

up on Tuesday afternoon with the development of a surface low in

northeastern New Mexico. Winds will be from the west around 20-25

mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Minimum relative humidity will

remain in the 5-15 percent range for the lowlands, while the

mountains remain around 15 to 25%.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR WINDY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 111, AND 112...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday

afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 111, 112, 055 and 056 this

includes the lowlands of southwest and south-central New Mexico,

and all of far west Texas.

* WIND...west winds 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...5-15 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

