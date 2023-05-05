WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 5, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

954 PM CDT Fri May 5 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN KAUFMAN...WESTERN HENDERSON AND NORTHEASTERN NAVARRO

COUNTIES...

At 953 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of

Flag Lake, or 12 miles northeast of Corsicana, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Corsicana, Gun Barrel City, Mabank, Tool, Kerens, Seven Points,

Trinidad, Enchanted Oaks, Flag Lake, Cedar Creek Reservoir, Trinidad

Lake, Lake Halbert, Richland-Chambers Reservoir, Rice, Payne Springs,

Goodlow, Powell, Emhouse, Tolosa and Chatfield.

