SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Kaufman County in north central Texas...

Western Henderson County in central Texas...

Southeastern Ellis County in north central Texas...

Central Navarro County in north central Texas...

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 937 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alma, or 8

miles southeast of Ennis, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Corsicana, Ennis, Gun Barrel City, Mabank, Tool, Kerens, Seven

Points, Trinidad, Blooming Grove, Bardwell, Angus, Alma, Enchanted

Oaks, Barry, Bardwell Lake, Flag Lake, Lake Halbert, Cedar Creek

Reservoir, Trinidad Lake and Richland-Chambers Reservoir.

This includes Interstate 45 between mile markers 226 and 252.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

