WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 4, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 810 PM CDT Thu May 4 2023 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN JACK COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for north central Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MONTAGUE AND NORTH CENTRAL WISE COUNTIES... At 810 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sunset, or near Bowie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Sunset, Lake Amon G Carter, Fruitland and Park Springs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather