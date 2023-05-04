WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 4, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

738 PM CDT Thu May 4 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON...NORTHEASTERN MILLS AND SOUTHEASTERN

COMANCHE COUNTIES...

At 738 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of

Mullin, or 17 miles south of Comanche, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Mullin, Democrat, Shive, Energy, Pottsville, Priddy, Gentrys Mill,

Pecan Wells, Indian Gap and Caradan.

TORNADO WATCH 185 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS

COOKE MONTAGUE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWIE, GAINESVILLE, AND NOCONA.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 185 TO

INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING

FANNIN GRAYSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BONHAM, DENISON, AND SHERMAN.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 186 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT

TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL TEXAS

COMANCHE HAMILTON LAMPASAS

MILLS

EASTLAND ERATH HOOD

JACK PALO PINTO PARKER

SOMERVELL STEPHENS WISE

YOUNG

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRECKENRIDGE, BRIAR, BRIDGEPORT,

CISCO, COMANCHE, DE LEON, DECATUR, DUBLIN, EASTLAND, GLEN ROSE,

GOLDTHWAITE, GORMAN, GRAHAM, GRANBURY, HAMILTON, HICO, JACKSBORO,

LAMPASAS, MINERAL WELLS, OAK TRAIL SHORES, OLNEY, RANGER,

STEPHENVILLE, AND WEATHERFORD.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 186 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT

TONIGHT

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

BELL BOSQUE CORYELL

FALLS FREESTONE HILL

LEON LIMESTONE MCLENNAN

MILAM ROBERTSON

NAVARRO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BUFFALO, CALVERT, CAMERON,

CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COPPERAS COVE, CORSICANA, FAIRFIELD,

FORT HOOD, FRANKLIN, GATESVILLE, GROESBECK, HEARNE, HILLSBORO,

JEWETT, KILLEEN, MARLIN, MERIDIAN, MEXIA, NORMANGEE, OAKWOOD,

ROCKDALE, TEAGUE, TEMPLE, VALLEY MILLS, WACO, AND WORTHAM.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

county, Brown.

* WHEN...Until 945 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 739 PM CDT, a band of thunderstorms with very heavy rain

was moving east across Brown County and the Brownwood area.

Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches of rain will occur in a short

period of time.Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Blanket, Camp Bowie, Lake Brownwood

State Park, Lake Brownwood, Lake Brownwood Near Thrifty,

Brookesmith, Owens and Thrifty.

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

Gifford at Beaver, Austin Street at Avenue G, Cordell at

Anderson, Good Shephard at 11th, Belle Plain at Romines,

Indian Creek at 9th, 4th Street at Wood, Magnolia at

Belmeade, Willis at Belmeade and Austin Street at Avenue J.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Montague County in north central Texas...

Northwestern Wise County in north central Texas...

Northeastern Jack County in north central Texas...

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 741 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newport, or

12 miles southwest of Bowie, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Chico, Sunset, Lake Amon G Carter, Newport, Lake Bridgeport,

Fruitland, Park Springs, Postoak and Crafton.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central

Texas.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

