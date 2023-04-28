WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 28, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Hamilton County in central Texas...

Northwestern Coryell County in central Texas...

Northeastern Lampasas County in central Texas...

Southeastern Mills County in central Texas...

* Until 245 PM CDT.

* At 151 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Goldthwaite,

or 19 miles north of San Saba, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Goldthwaite, Evant, Moline, Izoro, Bozar, Purmela, Adamsville,

Pearl, Center City, South Purmela, Bee House, Star, Ireland, Pecan

Wells and Caradan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central Texas.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

