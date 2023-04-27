WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 29, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 310 PM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...From late tonight to Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs along the right bank of the river. Low woodlands for one mile along right bank will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 26.4 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 34.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather