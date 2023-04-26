WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

TORNADO WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 169

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX

858 PM CDT WED APR 26 2023

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED TORNADO WATCH 169 FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 9 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL TEXAS

BOSQUE CORYELL HAMILTON

HENDERSON HILL LAMPASAS

MCLENNAN MILLS

IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS

NAVARRO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CLIFTON, COPPERAS COVE,

CORSICANA, GATESVILLE, GOLDTHWAITE, GUN BARREL CITY, HAMILTON,

HICO, HILLSBORO, LAMPASAS, MERIDIAN, VALLEY MILLS, AND WACO.

TORNADO WATCH 169 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

ANDERSON BELL FALLS

FREESTONE LEON LIMESTONE

MILAM ROBERTSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BUFFALO, CALVERT, CAMERON,

CENTERVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT HOOD, FRANKLIN, GROESBECK, HEARNE,

JEWETT, KILLEEN, MARLIN, MEXIA, NORMANGEE, OAKWOOD, PALESTINE,

ROCKDALE, TEAGUE, TEMPLE, AND WORTHAM.

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas...

Houston County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 858 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of

Crockett, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Crockett, Austonio, Grapeland, Lovelady, Kennard, Latexo, Weches

and Pennington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southeastern

Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Smith,

west central Rusk and northeastern Cherokee Counties through 930 PM

CDT...

At 901 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Ponta, or 8 miles northeast of Rusk, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Troup, New Salem, Ponta, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw and

Concord.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern

LAT...LON 3183 9501 3186 9520 3221 9515 3215 9484

TIME...MOT...LOC 0201Z 194DEG 22KT 3191 9508

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Leon County in central Texas...

Central Robertson County in central Texas...

* Until midnight CDT.

* At 901 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across Leon and Robertson counties. Between 1 and 3

inches of rain have fallen. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is

possible through 11 pm. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other

poor drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Buffalo, Franklin, Centerville, Fort Boggy State Park, Camp Creek

Lake, Lake Limestone, Twin Oak Reservoir, Corinth, Jewett, Hilltop

Lakes, Redland, Normangee, Marquez, Leona, Robbins, Flynn, Ridge,

Seale, Easterly and Bald Prairie.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

