WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

537 PM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BOSQUE COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm that prompted the warning has moved into

Hill County. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled for the Lake

Whitney area of Bosque County.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN HILL COUNTY...

At 535 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Whitney, or 11

miles west of Hillsboro, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This hail core will be near...

Aquilla Lake around 555 PM CDT.

Hillsboro around 605 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas...

Southeastern Rusk County in northeastern Texas...

Northeastern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas...

Western Shelby County in eastern Texas...

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 537 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles southwest of Beckville to 9 miles southeast

of Pinehill to near Timpson to near Garrison to near Trawick,

moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Carthage, Center, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Gary City, Jericho,

Stockman, Lawsonville, Fairplay, Arcadia, Dotson, Woods and Paxton.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

