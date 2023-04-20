WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

537 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN KAUFMAN AND WESTERN VAN ZANDT COUNTIES...

At 537 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wills Point,

moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Kaufman, Wills Point, Mabank, Kemp, Grays Prairie, Purtis Creek State

Park, New Terrell City Lake, Lake Tawakoni, Myrtle Springs, Elmo,

Scurry, Oak Grove, Oak Ridge, Rand, Whitton, Ola, Becker, Alsa,

Phalba and Roddy.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL GILLESPIE COUNTY...

At 536 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fredericksburg,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Public. The public reported ping pong ball size hail near

Fredericksburg at 533 PM CDT.

Fredericksburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Coryell County in central Texas...

Northwestern Milam County in central Texas...

Bell County in central Texas...

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 535 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Copperas Cove to Belton to Seaton, moving southeast

at 10 mph. At 530 PM CDT, ping pong ball size hail was reported

with this storm at Fort Hood.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include...

Killeen, Temple, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Fort Hood,

Nolanville, Morgan's Point Resort, Bartlett, Salado, Little

River-Academy, Troy, Rogers, Holland, Kempner, Buckholts, Belton

Lake, Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Sparks and Union Grove.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 278 and 311.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

Southwestern Medina County in south central Texas...

Southeastern Uvalde County in south central Texas...

Northeastern Zavala County in south central Texas...

Northwestern Frio County in south central Texas...

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 538 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Knippa, or 10 miles east of Uvalde, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Frio Town and Knippa.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HOPKINS...

NORTHEASTERN DELTA AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMAR COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has

been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this

thunderstorm.

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL FALLS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT

545 PM CDT...

The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning will be

allowed to expire. However, large hail and damaging winds remain

likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the

area.

