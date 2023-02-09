WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

642 PM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Cowleech Fork Sabine River At

Greenville.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 5:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 12.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.7 feet Tuesday

evening.

The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Trinity River At Dallas.

- At 6:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 29.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.6 feet early

Tuesday afternoon.

