WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 410 PM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Dallas. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Minor flooding of agricultural lands used for cattle grazing will occur. Low water crossings near the river will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 31.7 feet. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.5 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the North Sulphur River Near Cooper. - At 3:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 24.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 2.4 feet early Monday afternoon.