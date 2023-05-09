WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

855 PM CDT Tue May 9 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL JIM WELLS AND

SOUTHEASTERN LIVE OAK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, hail up

to the size of pennies is still possible with this thunderstorm.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Brewster County through 930 PM CDT...

At 855 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Marathon, or 27 miles east of Alpine, moving south at

10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Marathon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3040 10333 3046 10316 3023 10287 3012 10313

3013 10338

TIME...MOT...LOC 0155Z 344DEG 9KT 3033 10319

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

