WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 9, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 827 PM CDT Tue May 9 2023 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL JIM WELLS AND SOUTHEASTERN LIVE OAK COUNTIES... At 825 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Annarose, or 13 miles south of George West, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Mount Lucas, Annarose, Dinero, Lagarto and Westdale. This includes the following highways... Interstate 37 between mile markers 42 and 45. US Highway 281 between mile markers 638 and 654. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, DeWitt and Karnes. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 824 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. This area has received heavy rains in the last couple of days making soils saturated allowing for a more rapid runoff. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Cuero, Kenedy, Karnes City, Yorktown, Runge, Nordheim, Thomaston, Cotton Patch, Choate, Meyersville, Arneckville, El Oso, Zunkerville and Coy City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Atascosa County through 900 PM CDT... At 828 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Campbellton, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Campbellton and Peggy. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2864 9834 2864 9842 2866 9845 2886 9836 2877 9812 2861 9833 TIME...MOT...LOC 0128Z 295DEG 20KT 2871 9833 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...