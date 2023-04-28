WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 28, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Webb County in south central Texas...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 742 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles northwest of Unitec Industrial Park to near

Ranchos Penitas West to 10 miles southwest of Columbia Bridge,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Laredo, Rio Bravo, Texas A&M, Laredo International Airport,

Botines, Unitec Industrial Park, Ranchos Penitas West, Columbia

Bridge, United South High School, Ranchitos Las Lomas, St Augustine

High School South Laredo, Doctors Hospital Of Laredo, Laredo

Country Club, Laredo Community College and Orvil.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35 between mile markers 1 and 20.

US Highway 59 between mile markers 810 and 824.

US Highway 83 between mile markers 698 and 726.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

AUSTIN BRAZOS BURLESON

COLORADO GRIMES MADISON

WALLER WASHINGTON

COLLIN DALLAS ELLIS

FANNIN HUNT KAUFMAN

NAVARRO ROCKWALL

BEE BROOKS DUVAL

GOLIAD JIM HOGG JIM WELLS

LA SALLE LIVE OAK MCMULLEN

STARR VICTORIA WEBB

ZAPATA

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GRIMES COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

southeastern Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in

effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR COLORADO...AUSTIN...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND WESTERN WALLER

COUNTIES...

At 746 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Washington to 7 miles northeast of Bellville to

11 miles west of Sealy to Sublime, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Sealy, Hempstead, Prairie View, Bellville, Columbus, Eagle Lake,

Weimar, Pine Island, San Felipe, Industry, Monaville, New Ulm, Cat

Spring, Sheridan, Altair, Frelsburg and Rock Island.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

