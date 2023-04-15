WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 746 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Nueces and northwestern Kleberg Counties through 815 PM CDT... At 746 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kingsville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Kingsville, Bishop and Kingsville Naval Air Station. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 686 and 698. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2759 9797 2764 9781 2747 9772 2741 9787 TIME...MOT...LOC 0046Z 328DEG 8KT 2750 9786 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Atascosa County through 815 PM CDT... At 748 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pleasanton, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Poteet, Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Christine, Leming, Coughran, McCoy and Amphion. Occasional cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2903 9865 2910 9849 2884 9822 2872 9850 TIME...MOT...LOC 0048Z 328DEG 18KT 2898 9851 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...