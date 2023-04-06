WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 6, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 217 PM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 ...The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Texas... Guadalupe River near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Bloomington...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/crp. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Guadalupe River near Bloomington. * WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...minor lowland flooding occurs, with the flow reaching the right flood plain near the Invista Plant near Bloomington. Downstream above Highway 35, the flow escapes into the left flood plain cutting off the lowest homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:00 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 10.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late Sunday night, crest around 22.1 feet late Monday evening, then begin a slow fall Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 10.2 Thu 1 pm 11.0 15.3 17.4 21.6 21.1 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather