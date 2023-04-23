WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

124 PM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN HIDALGO...CAMERON AND SOUTHEASTERN WILLACY

COUNTIES...

At 124 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 50 miles northeast of Beach Access Six to near Boca

Chica Beach to 17 miles south of Santa Maria, moving southeast at 60

mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Harlingen, Weslaco, San Benito, Mercedes, La Feria, Elsa, Los

Fresnos, Progreso, Edcouch and Santa Rosa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

