WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1044 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 1045 AM CDT this morning for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following county, Hidalgo. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather