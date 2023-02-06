WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

541 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

...GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TODAY...

A strong low level jet will develop this afternoon and will cause

southerly winds to gust up to 35 to 40 mph across Southern

Hidalgo, Cameron, Kenedy, and Willacy counties. These winds will

be the strongest from around 10 AM to 3 PM today.

Secure any outdoor objects that may get tossed around by the

wind, and high profile vehicles should be driven with caution,

especially on east-to-west oriented roads.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather