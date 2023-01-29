WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

914 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

...GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TODAY...

A strong low level jet is in the process of mixing down to the

surface this morning and will cause southerly winds to gust up to

35 to 40 mph across Southern Hidalgo, Cameron, Kenedy, and

Willacy counties. These winds will be the strongest from around 10

AM to 2 PM today.

Secure any outdoor decorations or objects that may get tossed around

by the wind, and high profile vehicles should be driven with

caution, especially on east-to-west oriented roads.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather