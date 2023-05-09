WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Bandera County in south central Texas...

* Until 145 AM CDT.

* At 116 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bandera,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Bandera, Kronkosky State Natural Area, Lakehills, Pipe Creek,

Bandera Falls and Lake Medina Shores.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

