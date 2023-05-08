WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 8, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

827 PM CDT Mon May 8 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN BURNET COUNTY...

At 827 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Victor, or

9 miles north of Burnet, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Burnet, Lake Victor, Inks Lake State Park and Sunnylane.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Coleman County in west central Texas...

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 826 PM CDT, a line of severe thunderstorms was located from

south of Glen Cove to Coleman to Echo moving, moving southeast at

25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Valera around 835 PM CDT.

Santa Anna around 900 PM CDT.

Trickham around 915 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mozelle,

Whon, Fisk, Echo, Shields and Hords Creek Reservoir.

_____

