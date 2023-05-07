WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 7, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1003 AM CDT Sun May 7 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL KARNES...EAST

CENTRAL ATASCOSA AND SOUTH CENTRAL WILSON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

_____

