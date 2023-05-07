WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 7, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 901 AM CDT Sun May 7 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Gonzales and Wilson Counties through 945 AM CDT... At 901 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Poth, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Floresville, Poth, Stockdale, Kosciusko, Nixon, Pandora and Sutherland Springs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 2888 9819 2897 9827 2919 9824 2938 9791 2938 9779 2934 9772 2928 9765 TIME...MOT...LOC 1401Z 237DEG 33KT 2912 9810 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather