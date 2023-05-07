WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 7, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 821 AM CDT Sun May 7 2023 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ZAVALA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather