WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 5, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 1117 PM CDT Fri May 5 2023 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BLANCO AND NORTHEASTERN GILLESPIE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON...NORTHEASTERN TRAVIS...NORTHEASTERN BASTROP AND CENTRAL LEE COUNTIES... At 1119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Fedor, or 11 miles east of Elgin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Austin, Pflugerville, Taylor, Elgin, Lexington, Hutto, Manor, Fedor, Paige, Tanglewood, Coupland, Camp Swift, Circle D-KC Estates, Knobb Springs, Rices Crossing, Blue, Beyarsville, McDade, Cedar Hills and Hills. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.