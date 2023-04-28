WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 28, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

539 PM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN MAVERICK AND SOUTHWESTERN DIMMIT COUNTIES...

At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southeast

of El Indio, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Carrizo Springs, El Indio, Asherton and Carrizo Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Medina County in south central Texas...

Eastern Bandera County in south central Texas...

Northwestern Caldwell County in south central Texas...

Southeastern Kerr County in south central Texas...

Hays County in south central Texas...

Northwestern Guadalupe County in south central Texas...

Southwestern Travis County in south central Texas...

Southern Blanco County in south central Texas...

Kendall County in south central Texas...

Northwestern Bexar County in south central Texas...

Comal County in south central Texas...

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 540 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Shady Hollow to 6 miles west of Lakehills,

moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

San Antonio, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Schertz, Kyle, Buda,

Boerne, Lockhart, Selma, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Comfort,

Blanco, Bandera, Canyon Lake Dam, Canyon Lake, Helotes, Fair Oaks

Ranch, Bulverde and Garden Ridge.

These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a

sturdy structure and stay away from windows!

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

Northern Limestone County in central Texas...

Southeastern Hill County in central Texas...

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 540 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest

of Hubbard, or 16 miles northeast of Lacy-Lakeview, moving east at

25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

Mexia, Hubbard, Coolidge, Lake Mexia, Fort Parker State Park, Mount

Calm, Tehuacana, Penelope, Birome, Fallon, Shiloh and Prairie Hill.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central Texas.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

