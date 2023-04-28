WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 28, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Dimmit County in south central Texas...

Southwestern Zavala County in south central Texas...

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 507 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cometa, or 15

miles west of Crystal City, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, Las Colonias, Winter Haven, Cometa

and Chula Vista-River Spur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas...

Southeastern Travis County in south central Texas...

Northwestern Bastrop County in south central Texas...

Northwestern Lee County in south central Texas...

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 507 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Windemere,

moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported ping pong ball size

hail in Round Rock at 5:03 PM.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Pflugerville around 510 PM CDT.

Manor around 535 PM CDT.

Elgin around 545 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Knobb

Springs, Sunset Valley, Garfield, Blue, Beyarsville, Creedmoor, Maha,

San Leanna, McDade and Del Valle.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

Milam County in central Texas...

* At 508 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Cameron to near Thorndale, moving southeast at

30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Rockdale, Cameron, Thorndale, Buckholts, Alcoa Lake, Milano,

Yarrelton, Crossroads, Silver City, Hoyte, Jones Prairie,

Elevation, Hanover, Ben Arnold, Baileyville, Sharp, Pettibone,

Davilla, Val Verde and Praesel.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central Texas.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

Central Travis County in south central Texas...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 511 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Windemere,

moving east at 25 mph.

Pflugerville and Hutto around 515 PM CDT.

Coupland around 535 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Camp

Mabry, Rices Crossing, Laneport, Lost Creek, Noack, Hoxie, Wells

Branch, Waterloo, Sandoval and Hare.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

