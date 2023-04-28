WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 28, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Uvalde County in south central Texas...

Northern Zavala County in south central Texas...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 441 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blewett, or

13 miles northwest of La Pryor, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Uvalde, Batesville, Uvalde Estates, Dabney, Blewett, Washer and

Farm to Market Road 481.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

TX

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BURNET COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

south central Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT

FOR WILLIAMSON AND TRAVIS COUNTIES...

At 444 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Bartlett to near Lago Vista, moving southeast at

30 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Taylor,

Granger, Serenada, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Leander, Hutto, Lakeway,

Manor, Lago Vista, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Hudson Bend, Bartlett

and The Hills.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Northeastern Maverick County in south central Texas...

West central Zavala County in south central Texas...

* At 445 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest

of Cometa, or 20 miles west of La Pryor, moving east at 25 mph.

La Pryor.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TARRANT COUNTY IS

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for

north central Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT

FOR DALLAS COUNTY...

At 446 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dallas, moving

northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Dallas, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Carrollton, Desoto, Cedar

Hill, Duncanville, Farmers Branch, Balch Springs, University Park,

Addison, Highland Park, Cockrell Hill, Dallas Love Field, DFW Intl

Airport, Mountain Creek Lake and White Rock Lake.

