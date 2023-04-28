WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 28, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

510 AM CDT Fri Apr 28 2023

...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING...

Fog has developed across portions of the area early this morning.

Expect visibilities generally 2 mile or less with a few locations

seeing visibilities 1/4 mile or less at times.

Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a

short amount of time. Use low beam headlights in dense fog and

leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather