WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 27, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1058 PM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

counties, Burnet, Travis and Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1058 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Serenada, Leander, Lago

Vista, Liberty Hill, Jarrell, Florence, Andice, Georgetown

Dam, Sun City, Smithwick, Spicewood, Jonestown, Seward

Junction and Theon.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

