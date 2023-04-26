WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

TORNADO WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCHES 169/170/171

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO TX

952 PM CDT WED APR 26 2023

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

171 UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF TORNADO

WATCH 169. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS

BURNET LLANO WILLIAMSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BURNET, GEORGETOWN, AND LLANO.

WATCH 170. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

BASTROP BLANCO HAYS

LEE TRAVIS

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, BASTROP, BLANCO, GIDDINGS,

AND SAN MARCOS.

171 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

CALDWELL GILLESPIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FREDERICKSBURG AND LOCKHART.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

NORTHERN BOSQUE AND NORTHWESTERN HILL COUNTIES...

New flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However,

earlier rainfall may continue to run off and cause flooding of

streams and creeks as well as other low lying and poor drainage

areas. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN TRINITY AND NORTHEASTERN HOUSTON COUNTIES...

At 952 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of

Kennard, or 9 miles east of Crockett, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Apple Springs, Kennard, Pennington and Centralia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southeastern

Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDERSON BELL FALLS

FREESTONE LEON LIMESTONE

MILAM ROBERTSON

ANGELINA BRAZOS BURLESON

CHEROKEE GRIMES HOUSTON

JASPER MADISON MONTGOMERY

NACOGDOCHES NEWTON PANOLA

POLK RUSK SABINE

SAN AUGUSTINE SAN JACINTO SHELBY

TRINITY TYLER WALKER

WASHINGTON

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BURNET COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for

south central Texas.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Williamson and northeastern Burnet Counties through 1045 PM CDT...

At 955 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lake Victor, or 9 miles north of Burnet, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Florence, Lake Victor, Mahomet, Sunnylane, Joppa, Watson, Briggs,

Shady Grove and Andice.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3091 9783 3090 9775 3087 9764 3078 9764

3079 9830 3097 9831 3102 9790

TIME...MOT...LOC 0255Z 266DEG 32KT 3089 9822

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

