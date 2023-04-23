WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 328 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN KINNEY AND SOUTHEASTERN VAL VERDE COUNTIES... At 328 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Long Point to near Amanda, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Kinney and southeastern Val Verde Counties, including the following locations... Devils Shores, San Pedro Canyon, 277 North Campground, Rough Canyon Recreation Area, Escondido Estates, 277 South Boat Ramp, Lake Ridge Ranch and Devils River State Nat Area Big Satan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather