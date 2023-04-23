WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

308 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Medina, eastern Bandera, southeastern Kerr and southwestern Kendall

Counties through 400 AM CDT...

At 308 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bandera, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Bandera, Lakehills, Pipe Creek, Bandera Falls, Kronkosky State

Natural Area, Center Point and Lake Medina Shores.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Austin San Antonio.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 2954 9898 2963 9917 2994 9903 2979 9875

TIME...MOT...LOC 0808Z 220DEG 17KT 2965 9906

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island

Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

