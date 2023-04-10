WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

504 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Uvalde

and northwestern Zavala Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 504 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Blewett, or 15 miles west of Uvalde, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Blewett, Washer and Dabney.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2927 10011 2931 9994 2902 9980 2900 10011

TIME...MOT...LOC 2204Z 346DEG 17KT 2922 10003

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

