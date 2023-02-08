WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

909 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Burnet

County through 945 AM CST...

At 909 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Shady Grove, or near Bertram, moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Burnet, Bertram, Lake Victor, Mahomet, Sunnylane, Joppa, Watson,

Oatmeal, Briggs and Shady Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3103 9790 3092 9783 3081 9793 3079 9796

3077 9797 3064 9809 3073 9827 3103 9817

TIME...MOT...LOC 1509Z 208DEG 58KT 3076 9814

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather