WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

223 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Additional ice accumulations

up to two-tenths of an inch will be possible over the warning

area.

* WHERE...Portions of the southern Edwards Plateau, Hill Country,

and some areas along and west of I-35 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The numerous power outage and tree damage threat is

ongoing as ice accumulations continue to increasing. Very

hazardous travel conditions with any non-emergency travel

being discouraged.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest ice accumulations are

forecast across the Hill Country and northern portions of the

I- 35 corridor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power

outages.

The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at

drivetexas.org.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light

glaze.

* WHERE...East of I-35, as well as Bexar and Val Verde Counties

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are

possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Within this affected area the impacts of

ice accumulation is expected mainly in the northern reaches of

these counties. Southern portions of the advisory area may see

icy conditions diminish as temperatures gradually warm to

above freezing or remain above freezing.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

