SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1257 AM CDT Thu May 11 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Randall

County through 130 AM CDT...

At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northwest of Happy, or 10 miles south of Canyon, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Palo Duro Canyon and

Timbercreek Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3487 10214 3518 10178 3504 10162 3493 10163

3475 10190 3475 10200

TIME...MOT...LOC 0557Z 225DEG 31KT 3484 10198

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

