WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1023 PM CDT Wed May 3 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN POTTER AND

SOUTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN CARSON AND SOUTHERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES...

At 1022 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Borger, moving

southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Borger and Stinnett.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

